Spire Wealth Management Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

