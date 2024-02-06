Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $53,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $505.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $513.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.99 and a 200 day moving average of $449.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

