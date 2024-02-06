SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

