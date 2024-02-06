SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 69,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 124,508 shares.The stock last traded at $30.61 and had previously closed at $30.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $692.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

