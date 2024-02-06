SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 149,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 75,053 shares.The stock last traded at $56.21 and had previously closed at $55.99.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $656.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $290,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

