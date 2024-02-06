Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 379 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

KR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

