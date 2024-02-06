Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,694 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 29,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 186,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 80.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

