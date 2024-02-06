Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

