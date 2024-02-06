Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.