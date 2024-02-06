Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SHLE stock opened at C$8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$115.72 million, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.61.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

