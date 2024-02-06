Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
SHLE stock opened at C$8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$115.72 million, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.61.
About Source Energy Services
