Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

