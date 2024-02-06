Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

GLD stock opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.