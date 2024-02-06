Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $244.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $246.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

