Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 50,091 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 368.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

