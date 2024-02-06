Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 11.1%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 198,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 276,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

