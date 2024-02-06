Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair cut Solo Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $235.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Solo Brands has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

