Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Down 4.3%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $47.39. 171,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 248,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of -1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.