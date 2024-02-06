Solano Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Rumble makes up approximately 0.0% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 7,545,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,414,258. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

About Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

