Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $215.56 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $220.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,507,101.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 98,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,638,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,610 shares of company stock worth $106,731,324 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

