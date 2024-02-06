Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Lifted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,507,101.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 98,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,638,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,507,101.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 98,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,638,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,610 shares of company stock worth $106,731,324. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $220.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

