SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.31.

SLG stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.00%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

