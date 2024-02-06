Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

