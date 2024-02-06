SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.00

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 998885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.20 ($0.80).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £730.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.29.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.