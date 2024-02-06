Siacoin (SC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.60 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $484.70 million and $6.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,202.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00157800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.00544995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00257348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00166855 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,439,255,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,414,366,588 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

