Siacoin (SC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.60 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $484.70 million and $6.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,202.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00157800 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.00544995 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009396 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00056943 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00257348 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00166855 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,439,255,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,414,366,588 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.
