Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.20.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

