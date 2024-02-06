Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $210.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

