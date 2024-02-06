Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,272 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.46.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

