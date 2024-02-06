Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

CVX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,319. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

