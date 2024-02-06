Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.80

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 1052549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80 ($0.71).
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.38.
Insider Transactions at Seraphim Space Investment Trust
In other Seraphim Space Investment Trust news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,775.23). Company insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.
