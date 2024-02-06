Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

DUK traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. 143,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,302. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

