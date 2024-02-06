Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 34.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Accenture by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $368.94. The stock had a trading volume of 201,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,780. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.81. The stock has a market cap of $231.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

