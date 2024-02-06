Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $94.58. 158,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.