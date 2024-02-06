Sepio Capital LP Sells 394 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

