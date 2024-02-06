Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,526 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 1.0 %

LEN opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

