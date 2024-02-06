Sepio Capital LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

