Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE NET opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,492 shares of company stock worth $71,974,262 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

