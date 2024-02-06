Sepio Capital LP Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

