Scotiabank Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$18.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Shares of ALS stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.17. 27,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,952. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$17.12 and a 1-year high of C$23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.346 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

