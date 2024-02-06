Scotiabank Raises RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $76.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $65.24. 200,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,323. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $587,759,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

