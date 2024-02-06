Scotiabank Boosts RB Global (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$76.00

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
RB Global Stock Performance
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.16. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that RB Global will post 3.8947133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at RB Global
In related news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.06 per share, with a total value of C$75,075.00. Also, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RB Global Company Profile
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
