Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,492. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.