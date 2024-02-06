Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,140 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,921. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.