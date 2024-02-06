ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $38.72

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.72, but opened at $31.01. ScanSource shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 47,590 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ScanSource

ScanSource Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $931.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,782.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.