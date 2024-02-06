Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $535.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $435.00 to $535.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

