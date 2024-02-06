Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Samsara has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $73,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,493.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,937,298 shares of company stock valued at $62,375,741. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Samsara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after buying an additional 898,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.