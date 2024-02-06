SALT Reaches Market Cap of $3.31 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $29,803.82 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016053 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,121.42 or 0.99926297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00200112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02806909 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $29,748.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

