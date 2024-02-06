Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.