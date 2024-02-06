Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 2.9%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 83,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 306,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83. The stock has a market cap of C$43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

