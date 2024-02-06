Royal Bank of Canada Trims Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price to $105.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of SIGI opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

