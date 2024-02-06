Rosenblatt Securities Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $472.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $475.00 to $472.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $10.11 on Tuesday, hitting $293.54. 1,720,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,248. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $292.91 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 35.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.